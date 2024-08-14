Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, playfully explained how Kylian Mbappe and his teammates 'ruined' his holidays

While Mbappe's inclusion boosts Madrid's already potent attack, it gives Ancelotti a sporting headache about player selection

Meanwhile, the Italian is aiming for another historic moment in his storied career when Madrid face Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final

Carlo Ancelotti recently shared how the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, along with Real Madrid's star-studded squad, disrupted what should have been a relaxing summer for him.

As he prepares his team for the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14, Ancelotti stands on the brink of making history.

A victory in this encounter would not only mark a strong start to the season but also elevate him to become the most successful manager in Super Cup history, surpassing Pep Guardiola, with whom he currently shares the record of four titles each.

Furthermore, a win would allow Ancelotti to equal the legendary Miguel Muñoz's record of 14 titles with Real Madrid, per the club's website.

How Mbappe and co ruined Ancelotti's holidays?

Ancelotti's pursuit of glory and Madrid's quest for continued dominance has come at a personal cost to the veteran Italian manager.

The 65-year-old candidly admitted, albeit playfully, that his summer holidays were far from restful, largely due to the challenges of managing one of the most talent-laden squads in Europe ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The influx of attacking firepower, including the dynamic duo of Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo Goes, coupled with the goal-scoring prowess of Jude Bellingham, has been further bolstered by the acquisition of Mbappé and Brazilian prodigy Endrick Felipe.

While the abundance of talent provides Don Carlo with a wealth of options, it also presents him with a significant dilemma—how to balance the playing time among these high-calibre players.

Reflecting on the impact of Mbappé's inclusion, a player who has been a long-term target for the club, Ancelotti couldn't help but express his admiration for the French forward.

"Kylian Mbappé is 100% ready. He's showing his quality, his desire, his commitment," Ancelotti remarked, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano highlighting the Frenchman's readiness.

In a light-hearted tone, Ancelotti humorously blamed Mbappé and his talented teammates for spoiling his summer, saying,

"Having so many good players has ruined my holidays. I kept wondering who’ll play all the time!"

Mbappe unveils ambitious plans for Real Madrid

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe unveiled his ambitious plans as a Real Madrid player.

The former AS Monaco star expressed his determination to achieve great things with the club, concluding his speech with a spirited "Hala Madrid!"

