Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has been included in Atalanta BC's travelling squad to Poland

The Italian outfit, who won the Europa League last season, will face Real Madrid in the Super Cup final

Sulemana joined the Bergamo-based club in the summer transfer window from Cagliari this summer window

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has travelled with the Atalanta team to Poland for the UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid.

The Ghana international joined the Europa League winners in the summer transfer window from rivals Cagliari following an outstanding campaign last season.

Sulemana immediately joined his teammates in pre-season, featuring in friendlies against Parma and Germany's St Pauli.

Ibrahim Sulemana trains ahead of Atalanta vs Real Madrid clash in Warsaw. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In photos shared on the club's official website, the hardworking midfielder was spotted with his teammates as they touched down in Warsaw for the epic showdown.

Atalanta will be hoping to mar what is expected to be a highly-anticipated debut for France's Kylian Mbappe, when he takes onto the field for the first time in a Real Madrid jersey.

Meanwhile, it will also be Sulemana first competitive game for the Bergamo-based club.

The Italian club defeated Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League last season while Read Madrid strolled to victory in the UEFA Champions League final against Dortmund.

Sulemana takes huge step in career

Having been moving around clubs in Italy for the past two season, Sulemana finally made a huge move in the transfer market by joining the Europa League winners, per Transfermarkt.

The defensive midfielder first arrived in Italy in 2021, joining Verona after a successful trial. His performances saw him gain promotion to the Hellas Verona first team.

He helped Verona survive the drop in the 2022/23 play-offs against Spezia, netting a crucial goal. He then earned a move to Cagliari and after a season sealed a switch to Atalanta.

Sulemana joins Atalanta Bergamo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Sulemana has joined UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo Calcio in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old signed a deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Cagliari ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sulemana, who has spent the last two seasons in the Italian league, will immediately join the team for pre-season in Bergamo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh