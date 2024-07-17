Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has completed his move to UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta

The Black Stars midfielder, who made his debut against Mali in June, joins Atalanta BC from Cagliari

Sulemana has spent the past two years in the Italian Serie A, where he played for Hellas Verona and Cagliari

Black Stars midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has joined UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo Calcio in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old signed a deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Cagliari ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sulemana, who has spent the last two seasons in the Italian league, will immediately join the team for pre-season in Bergamo.

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana signs a deal to join Atalanta on July 17, 2024. Photo: @Atalanta_BC.

Source: Twitter

"Excited to be back home at Atalanta BC where my European journey started five years ago. Can't wait to give my all on the field to the people Bergamo," he posted on social media after completing his move.

The Ghana international started his career abroad with Atalanta but after struggles to earn a contract, he moved to Hellas Verona before subsequently joining Cagliari.

In the past two seasons, Sulemana played a huge role as Verona and Cagliari survived the drop, scoring in the relegation play-off against Spezia in 2023.

Atalanta announce signing of Sulemana

The Italian outfit confirmed the arrival of the Ghanaian on their official website.

The defensive midfielder joins the club for an undisclosed fee following his move from Cagliari.

"Atalanta BC announces that it has definitively acquired from Cagliari Calcio the rights to the sporting performances of the footballer Ibrahim Sulemana Kakari, a 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder with two Serie A championships behind him," wrote Atalanta on their official website.

Sulemana earns debut Black Stars invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante were called up for the first time for Ghana in anticipation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The two have been included in Ghana's 26-man roster for the doubleheader on June 6 and 10, respectively, in Bamako and Kumasi.

Coach Otto Addo noticed Sulemana after seeing how well he performed in Serie A this season, making 21 appearances.

