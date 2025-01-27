Sulley Muntari delivered a grim picture of the state of the Ghana Premier League, branding it as 'messy' with no future

Muntari’s words, though harsh, serve as a wake-up call for stakeholders to address the fundamental challenges that continue to plague the GPL

Interestingly, his not-so-pleasant ordeal in the local league has been corroborated by sports journalist

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has offered a grim assessment of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), describing it as a "big hole" that lacks a clear future.

The 40-year-old midfielder, who once dazzled in Europe with clubs like Inter and AC Milan, shared his blunt perspective following his stint with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Sulley Muntari made 11 appearances for Hearts of Oak in his brief stint in the Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: @bigmuello/X.

Despite playing a pivotal role in helping the Phobians secure both the President's Cup and the MTN FA Cup, he chose not to extend his contract, citing deeper issues within the league.

Muntari paints a grim picture of Ghana Premier League

In an interview with 3Sports, which has since gained widespread attention, Muntari painted a grim picture of the GPL's state, emphasising the lack of sustainability and structure.

“Hearts fans and the president were amazing,” he acknowledged before dropping his candid assessment.

“The league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league. I am hoping I can get some funds and really help them. It’s a mess. When I was there, it was a mess.

"Maybe now it is worse. If we don’t help these guys, we won’t get the top players.”

Muntari recalls stint with smelly dressing rooms in GPL

Beyond his concerns about the league’s financial stability and player development, the veteran midfielder shed light on the poor conditions he encountered.

Hygiene, a fundamental aspect of professional football, was alarmingly overlooked, leading Muntari to take drastic measures.

“The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. When you get into changing rooms, they smell bad. It is not just one team. Everybody.”

His firsthand experience has reignited concerns among football enthusiasts, many of whom have long lamented the deteriorating standards of the domestic league.

Journalist reveals Muntari’s reaction to smelly dressing rooms

Further corroborating Muntari’s claims, Philip Atsrim Sitsofe, a former commentator for StarTimes—the league’s official broadcaster at the time—shared an anecdote highlighting the midfielder’s discomfort with the facilities.

"During Hearts' match against RTU in Tamale, I was commentator on the game. Before the game, Muntari changed into his jersey in the corridor; he did not enter the dressing room," he shared on X.

"At halftime, he did not enter the dressing room, instead, he placed a large towel on the corridor and rested on it.

"He got subbed on the 67th minute, got dressed, and hurried to the Tamale airport to catch the final flight.”

