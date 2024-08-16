Former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho was reportedly set to tie the knot with his two fiancées back in August 2018

The Brazilian was said to be living "harmoniously" with both Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza at his mansion in Rio de Janeiro

He began seeing Beatriz in 2016, but it’s reported that he continued his relationship with Priscilla, which had started several years earlier

Brazil icon Ronaldinho reportedly came close to making history as the first footballer to marry two women on the same day during his playing career.

The Barcelona legend was in a six-year relationship with Brazilian beauty Priscilla Coelho.

Ronaldinho was due to marry both his "fiancees" Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza in August 2018. Photo: Etsuo Hara.

Simultaneously, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was also romantically involved with Beatriz Souza.

According to Tribuna, there came a point when the legendary footballer decided both women should live together in his $6 million mansion in Rio de Janeiro, and they both agreed.

Priscilla and Beatriz lived in separate bedrooms in the expansive mansion and had designated days to spend time with the superstar.

Priscilla's mother narrates the setup

Maria, who is Priscilla's mother opened up about these details in a tell-all interview via Mirror Football.

”He [Ronaldinho] had his bedroom for him and Priscilla, and another bedroom for him and Beatriz. They would never be together in the same bed. One day would be Priscilla’s and the next day Beatriz’s," Maria told reporters via Mirror Football.

“He gave both of them the same amount of spending money every month and he would give them exactly the same gifts. He once gave both a Rolex watch.”

Maria stated that the three-way relationship brought shame to her family, but Ronaldinho pressed on undeterred.

The 2002 World Cup winner even planned to marry both women on the same day, despite bigamy being illegal in Brazil and carrying a penalty of up to six years in prison.

In 2018, Ronaldinho finalised plans to marry both women in a private ceremony at the Santa Monica condominium in Rio after proposing to them both in 2017.

However, the wedding never took place for reasons that remain unknown.

Ronaldinho denied he was due to marry two women

Meanwhile, during the launch of his R10 brand, Ronaldinho rebuffed claims he was set to tie the knot with two women.

"The whole world is calling me," he told SporTV via Irish Mirror when asked about the reports.

"I'm not going to get married, it is the biggest lie."

