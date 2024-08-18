Football has evolved significantly in recent years, with new tactical trends and terminology emerging, particularly with elite managers like Pep Guardiola shaping the Premier League and data analytics transforming the game.

One notable change in the past decade has been the evolution of set pieces, with Premier League clubs now employing specialist coaches to optimize their defensive and offensive strategies.

Manchester United have boasted some of the most prolific set-piece takers in Premier League history.

This shift has led to a decrease in direct free-kick goals—recording a low of 11 in the 2023/24 season and none at Euro 2024. Despite this, set-piece specialists remain prominent in the sport.

YEN.com.gh highlights the top Premier League players for direct free-kick goals.

Premier League Players with the Most Free-Kick Goals

Ian Harte and Morten Gamst Pedersen – 10 Goals

Morten Gamst Pedersen, known for his powerful left foot, scored 10 free-kicks during his nine-year tenure with Blackburn Rovers from 2004 to 2013.

He netted 47 goals in total, making him a formidable threat for teams outside the Premier League's traditional powerhouses. Similarly, Ian Harte also scored 10 free-kicks, accounting for 36% of his Premier League goals.

Harte, a left-back for Leeds United, was renowned for his precise left-footed strikes that often curled into the top corner.

Sebastian Larsson and Laurent Robert – 11 Goals

Sebastian Larsson was a reliable midfielder for Birmingham City and Sunderland, utilizing his right foot effectively in dead-ball situations.

Over 40% of his goals came from free-kicks and corners, with a notable impact for both clubs.

Laurent Robert, another prolific free-kick taker, scored 11 goals during his time with Newcastle from 2001 to 2006. His powerful shots were particularly impressive, averaging a goal every 994 minutes.

In the 2001/02 season, he matched David Beckham’s free-kick tally with five goals.

Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola, and Cristiano Ronaldo – 12 Goals

Thierry Henry scored 12 free-kicks for Arsenal, the most by any player at the club since 1992.

Over his last six seasons with the Gunners, he consistently found the net from dead-ball situations.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored 12 free-kicks during his two spells at Manchester United, including a memorable goal against Portsmouth in 2008 using his signature knuckleball technique.

Gianfranco Zola, who played in the Premier League for seven seasons, also managed 12 free-kicks, showcasing his set-piece expertise by scoring three in September 2002 alone.

James Ward-Prowse – 17 Goals

James Ward-Prowse has scored 17 free-kicks in the Premier League, making him a leading specialist in this area.

Though he has yet to score a free-kick for West Ham United since joining in August 2023, his impressive record with Southampton includes a goal at Stamford Bridge in February 2023.

Ward-Prowse's conversion rate of around 13% is higher than Lionel Messi’s over the same period, putting him just one goal short of equaling David Beckham’s tally.

David Beckham – 18 Goals

David Beckham holds the record for the most Premier League free-kick goals, with 18 across nine seasons.

Beckham’s ability to deliver accurate and effective free-kicks was evident as he scored five in the 2000/01 season and four in 2001/02.

His precise right-footed strikes, often placed into the top and bottom corners, made him a standout in free-kick situations.

Beckham’s skill was not limited to his club career; he also famously scored a crucial free-kick for England against Greece in 2001 to secure a place in the 2002 World Cup.

