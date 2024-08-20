Paul Pogba and Wife Zulay Steal Hearts With Beautiful Photos From Island ‘Getaway’
- Embattled footballer, Paul Pogba, embarked on a lovely 'getaway' at an Island location with his wife, Zulay
- The banned footballer is currently enjoying his time away from the sport by spending quality time with family
- His island 'getaway' comes off the back after he paid a visit to West African country Guinea this summer
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
Paul Pogba may be facing challenges on the football pitch, but his personal life seems to be flourishing.
Recently, his wife Zulay shared glimpses of their romantic escape to a picturesque island, offering a peek into the serene side of the former Manchester United star's life.
Pogba enjoys vacation with wife in Island 'getaway'
Amidst the turbulence of his career, the 31-year-old midfielder has taken some time off to enjoy a well-deserved vacation with his Bolivian wife.
The couple has been seen basking in the sun, enjoying boat rides, and striking picturesque poses on the island, exuding relaxation and a deep connection.
Despite the cloud hanging over his professional life due to a doping case in Italy, Pogba is striving to maintain a positive outlook.
He’s making the most of his break, using this time away from football to recharge and distract himself from the intense scrutiny he's under.
What does Pogba's future in football look like?
Juventus, his current club, has stood by him, keeping him under contract until 2026 as they await the outcome of his appeal against a lengthy suspension.
According to ESPN, the situation remains uncertain, and Pogba’s future on the field is in doubt.
Sky Sports reports that he was dealt a significant blow with a four-year ban from football after a failed drug test in 2023, which cast a shadow over his career at both the club and international levels.
While Pogba’s return to the pitch is uncertain, his vacation with Zulay offers a refreshing contrast, showing a player making the most of his time away from the game.
Pogba dances with his mother in heartwarming video
In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Paul Pogba delighted fans by posting a heartwarming video of himself dancing and dabbing with his mother.
In the video, posted on his official social media, the Frenchman is seen in high spirits, sharing a joyful moment with his mother, Yeo, who impressed him with her own dance moves.
Yeo, Pogba's mother, has been a constant source of inspiration for the World Cup winner, supporting him by watching nearly all of his games.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.