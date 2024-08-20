Embattled footballer, Paul Pogba, embarked on a lovely 'getaway' at an Island location with his wife, Zulay

The banned footballer is currently enjoying his time away from the sport by spending quality time with family

His island 'getaway' comes off the back after he paid a visit to West African country Guinea this summer

Paul Pogba may be facing challenges on the football pitch, but his personal life seems to be flourishing.

Recently, his wife Zulay shared glimpses of their romantic escape to a picturesque island, offering a peek into the serene side of the former Manchester United star's life.

Paul Pogba and his wife Zulay melted the hearts of fans as they embarked on a romantic vacation together. Photo credit: @paulpogba and @zulaypogba.

Source: Instagram

Pogba enjoys vacation with wife in Island 'getaway'

Amidst the turbulence of his career, the 31-year-old midfielder has taken some time off to enjoy a well-deserved vacation with his Bolivian wife.

The couple has been seen basking in the sun, enjoying boat rides, and striking picturesque poses on the island, exuding relaxation and a deep connection.

Despite the cloud hanging over his professional life due to a doping case in Italy, Pogba is striving to maintain a positive outlook.

He’s making the most of his break, using this time away from football to recharge and distract himself from the intense scrutiny he's under.

What does Pogba's future in football look like?

Juventus, his current club, has stood by him, keeping him under contract until 2026 as they await the outcome of his appeal against a lengthy suspension.

According to ESPN, the situation remains uncertain, and Pogba’s future on the field is in doubt.

Sky Sports reports that he was dealt a significant blow with a four-year ban from football after a failed drug test in 2023, which cast a shadow over his career at both the club and international levels.

While Pogba’s return to the pitch is uncertain, his vacation with Zulay offers a refreshing contrast, showing a player making the most of his time away from the game.

Source: YEN.com.gh