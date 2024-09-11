Ghana went through the opening round of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers without a single win from two games

In the process, the four-time African champions shipped in two goals while scoring once against Angola and Niger

Up next for the Black Stars is a double-header against Sudan, coached by former Ghana captain Kwesi Appiah

Ghana’s Black Stars have faced a shaky start to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, unable to secure a victory in their opening two fixtures.

With a defeat and a frustrating draw, the team sits third in the group behind early leaders Angola and the surprise contenders, Sudan.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo shared a tactical session with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Alidu Seidu.

Source: Twitter

These disappointing results, per Ghanaweb, place Otto Addo’s squad in a precarious position, with the possibility of missing out on the AFCON for the first time since 2004 looming large.

Missing the tournament would be a major blow for Ghana, a nation accustomed to competing on the continent's biggest stage.

However, given the current trajectory, the risk is real, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Ghana's main challenge under Otto Addo

To dissect the reasons behind the team's struggles, YEN.com.gh consulted sports historian Awal Mohammed Hudu, who has closely followed the Black Stars’ journey, including covering the recent AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

Reflecting on Ghana's latest performance, Awal broke down the tactical approach:

"We opted for a more offensive setup, deploying two central midfielders, Majeed Ashimeru and Thomas Partey, alongside four attackers. This suggested we were chasing a win at all costs, yet despite our attacking lineup, we struggled to generate clear-cut chances."

Awal also pointed out a key issue in the final third:

"We looked sluggish when pressing high up the pitch, and despite controlling possession, we managed only six shots compared to Niger’s 14."

The historian also highlighted flaws in Addo’s tactical adjustments during the qualifiers.

He noted: "We couldn’t handle their press and often resorted to long balls. With no traditional target man like Inaki Williams, we struggled to connect through the central channels, leaving Mohammed Kudus isolated. In addition, Antoine Semenyo, who lacked sharpness, was kept on the pitch for too long, which compounded our attacking woes."

Awal was also critical of Partey's leadership on the pitch, noting that the Arsenal midfielder has yet to step up and assert himself in these crucial fixtures.

The absence of key defenders like Alexander Djiku was also felt, as the defensive pairing of Mohammed Salisu and Abdul Mumin has yet to gel.

The inconsistency in the backline contributed to Ghana's vulnerability, particularly in the dying moments of recent games.

"Our main issue," Awal explained, "is the inability to stop conceding, especially in the final stages of matches.

"This problem was evident in the World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic and has persisted through the AFCON qualifiers."

What's next?

Looking ahead, Awal believes the Black Stars must address these defensive lapses if they hope to salvage their qualification campaign.

"We’ve had a rough international break, but there’s still a chance for redemption.

"The upcoming match against Sudan will be critical, and it’s an opponent led by a coach who knows us better than we know them."

Otto Addo dissatisfied with Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo voiced his dissatisfaction with his team's performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger.

Addo expressed frustration, stating that the players struggled with set-pieces despite having practised them during training sessions.

