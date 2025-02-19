Lionel Messi is set for his third season at Inter Miami with the start of the 2025 MLS campaign just around the corner

The Argentinian maestro took his talent to the USA after a brief stint with Paris Saint-Germain

The Barcelona icon is expected to continue thrilling American soccer fans with his class and aura

Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 marked a historic moment in Major League Soccer (MLS), shifting the league’s global profile to new heights, with the football great set for his third successive season in US soccer.

As Messi enters the 2025 season, expectations are still high for one of the game's greatest stars. His presence in the league has sparked a renewed excitement for the game in North America, and fans are eager to see how he will continue to influence both his club and the sport’s development in the region.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami walks into the stadium before the start of a MLS game against D.C.United at the Chase Stadium on May 18th, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale. Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance

Source: Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about Messi’s upcoming 2025 season with Inter Miami.

When does the 2025 MLS season start?

The regular 2025 MLS season gets underway this weekend, with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami hosting New York City on Saturday, February 22. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m E.T, that is means 12:30 GMT on Sunday morning for most parts of Africa.

Messi, who racked up 72 goals in 778 appearances in all competitions for FC Barcelona, is poised to continue leading Inter Miami with his unparalleled skill, vision, and experience.

However, the Herons are on the road against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday, February 20 in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg before tackling their league campaign opener two days later.

Inter Miami, managed by Messi's ex-Barcelona and Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano, will then take on Kansas City on February 26 in the second leg before MLS games against Houston Dynamo, Charlotte, Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union follow to constitute their first five league matches of the 2025 season.

Messi to make more impact

Having already made an immediate impact in his first two seasons, helping the team win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024, pushing them toward an improved standing in the MLS regular season, La Pulga, who has failed to beat only a few teams, is expected to play a central role in his team's aspirations for a stronger finish in 2025.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF in action during round one of the MLS playoff game against Atlanta United FC on October 25th, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Image credit: Simon Bruty/Anychance

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi has scored 34 goals in 39 games across the past two terms for Inter Miami, and will be looking to add more strikes to his tally this year.

Despite entering into the season at age of 37, Messi’s ability to dictate play with his dribbling, passing, and finishing remains as sharp as ever. His experience in leading teams to victory, particularly his recent World Cup triumph with Argentina, brings an additional layer of leadership to Miami's squad.

Kotoko chairman wants to sign Messi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Chairman Wontumi's hilarious declaration to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for Asante Kotoko in he ever becomes the club's CEO in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh