Samuel Eto'o recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' goal celebration after nailing the crossbar challenge

Eto'o brought the old adage, "Once a soldier, always a soldier," to life as he participated in the popular football test

The former Barcelona forward has transitioned into football administration since retiring in September 2019

Legendary African footballer Samuel Eto'o Fils recently took a page from Cristiano Ronaldo’s book, celebrating in style after nailing a crossbar challenge.

The retired striker, now an administrator, reminded everyone that true skill never fades, effortlessly succeeding in the challenge.

After passing the crossbar challenge, former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o recreated Cristiano Ronaldo's signature 'Siuu' celebration. Photos by Etsuo Hara and Yasser Bakhsh.

Eto'o effortlessly passes the crossbar challenge

In a viral video, the president of the Cameroon Football Association participated in the crossbar challenge, a popular test of accuracy among amateurs and professionals.

Despite hanging up his boots nearly five years ago, the 43-year-old showed that he still has the touch that made him one of football’s greats.

Dressed casually in a branded T-shirt, blue-black trousers, and herring shoes, Eto'o was the third participant to step up.

The first, a female player, nailed her attempt with ease, while the second narrowly missed.

Eto'o celebrates like Ronaldo after nailing crossbar challenge

When it was his turn, the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star calmly approached the ball, striking it with the inside of his shoe.

His effort was perfect, as the ball gracefully clipped the crossbar, drawing cheers and smiles.

To celebrate his success, the 43-year-old enthusiastically mimicked Ronaldo’s iconic "Siuu" celebration, adding a touch of flair to the moment.

What is the crossbar challenge?

The crossbar challenge is a deceptively difficult test of precision that players of all levels enjoy worldwide.

According to Soccer Coaching Pro, the objective is simple: hit the crossbar with the ball as many times as possible.

While it sounds easy, the challenge lies in striking the ball with just the right height and power to make contact with the bar.

