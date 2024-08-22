Cristiano Ronaldo is already making waves on YouTube, less than 24 hours after he launched his channel, UR

The 39-year-old's new venture, as at the time of writing this report, has surpassed 18 million subscribers

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will take to the pitch on Thursday, August 22, when Al-Nassr host Al Raed in the Saudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo's success continues to transcend the football pitch, as his recent foray into content creation on YouTube has quickly become a remarkable achievement.

The Al-Nassr star launched his channel, aptly named UR, on August 21, and it has already taken the platform by storm.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a golden plaque from YouTube after his new channel reached 1 million subscribers. Photos by @TheNassrZone/X and Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images.

Ronaldo launches YouTube channel, receives huge patronage

Within just 90 minutes of its debut, Ronaldo's channel amassed over a million subscribers, a milestone that reflects his immense popularity and influence.

The channel offers fans an exclusive look into his life, both on and off the field, including his moments with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The rapid growth didn’t stop there. His subscriber count has since soared to over 18 million, and there are no signs of slowing down.

According to talkSPORT, it took Ronaldo just one hour and 29 minutes to reach the million-subscriber mark and a mere 22 minutes to hit 100,000 followers.

His success on YouTube mirrors his record-breaking achievements in football, with the potential to reach one billion subscribers now in sight.

Ronaldo receives award from YouTube, celebrates with family

Ronaldo proudly shared his accomplishments with his family, including receiving YouTube's prestigious Gold Creator Award for surpassing one million subscribers.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the 39-year-old icon showcased the award to his children, who admired their father’s latest accolade with awe.

Understanding YouTube Creator Awards

Per Support Google, YouTube Creator Awards recognise the dedication and hard work of content creators as they grow their channels and foster vibrant online communities.

Ronaldo has already added several of these awards to his extensive trophy collection:

1. Silver Creator Award: Awarded for reaching 100,000 subscribers, a milestone Ronaldo achieved in just 22 minutes.

2. Gold Creator Award: Given for surpassing one million subscribers, which Ronaldo accomplished in an impressive 47 minutes.

3. Diamond Creator Award: This award is reserved for those who reach 10 million subscribers, a feat Ronaldo achieved within 12 hours.

How much Ronaldo will earn from YouTube?

A related report by YEN.com.gh explored the potential earnings from Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel.

YouTubers typically earn between $2 and $12 per 1,000 views, translating to about $0.002 to $0.012 per view.

Advertisers pay a set rate to YouTube for every 1,000 ad views, with the platform keeping 45% of the revenue and creators taking home the remaining 55%.

