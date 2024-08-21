Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to social media to announce the launch of his new YouTube channel

The now-viral page is largely expected to bring fans closer to the personal life of the Portuguese captain

The 39-year-old has eclipsed an existing social media record with the launch of his YouTube channel

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to significantly increase his already vast net worth with the official launch of his YouTube channel.

The profitable side venture was unveiled on Wednesday, quickly surpassing one million subscribers in under 90 minutes—outpacing anyone else.

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his new YouTube channel, UR, on August 21, 2024. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

In just four hours, ESPN reported that Ronaldo amassed an astounding five million subscribers, setting an all-time record for the quickest channel to reach one million subscribers.

The channel aims to offer fans a glimpse into the lives of the player and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo shares his opinions on various topics in a series of videos released with the channel's launch on Wednesday afternoon.

The Portugal international mentioned that he aims to use the channel—titled 'UR'—to establish a stronger connection with his global fanbase.

How much Ronaldo will earn from YouTube

YouTubers have a reputation for generating substantial income, but considering Ronaldo is already the highest-paid footballer globally, how much additional revenue will his new channel generate?

According to Thinkific, YouTube creators can earn between $2 and $12 for every 1,000 views, which equates to roughly $0.002 to $0.012 per view.

Advertisers pay a fixed rate to YouTube for every 1,000 views their ads receive on creators' videos.

YouTube retains 45% of the ad revenue, while creators receive the remaining 55% from the platform.

Ronaldo will join the ranks of stars like MrBeast, who earns over 400 million views on his videos and makes an astonishing $3 to $5 million per month from YouTube ads alone.

Ronaldo's impregnable football career

Over a stellar career that spans over two decades, Ronaldo has amassed 33 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and five Ballon d’Or awards.

He also holds records for the most appearances, goals, and assists in the Champions League and European Championship and for the highest number of international goals and appearances.

With over 890 official career goals for club and country, Ronaldo stands as the all-time top scorer, Sporting News reports.

Ronaldo backed to make Manchester United return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hinted at a potential future return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

Saha backed Ronaldo, proposing that the Portuguese legend could one day return as a manager.

The former French international believes Ronaldo has the potential to excel in a managerial role, though he would need to adapt his attitude to succeed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh