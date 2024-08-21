Black Stars forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has explained his relationship with Jamie Vardy

Issahaku and Vardy combined for Leicester City's first goal of the season in the Premier League

The Ghana international joined Leicester City on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has shared his seamless understanding of Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy.

The pair have developed a good relationship on the pitch, contributing goals for the Foxes during their time in the Champions and most recently in the English Premier League.

Issahaku served the veteran striker with his first goal of the season as the Foxes secured an important point against Tottenham Hotspurs on Monday night.

The 20-year-old and the England forward will be expected to continue their run of form for the Premier League returnees as they maintain their stay in the English topflight.

"Jamie Vardy is always there, I know where he is," he told the club's media. "Anytime I get the ball, I think of him and where to put the ball for him to score. Fortunately, today, it happened again and I’m so happy."

Issahaku joined Leicester City on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window after a successful loan spell, as reported by 3 News.

Issahaku describes EPL debut as special

The Ghanaian forward made his Premier League debut in the game against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium on August 18, 2024.

"There’s differences in the Premier League because it’s more intense and more running! You have to keep on with the team. There were differences and we’ll keep going," he said.

"The fans are so amazing and always give me more energy to give my heart. They are so special and I love playing because they make me feel special and give me more energy to give more for the team," he added.

Kudus and top stars celebrate Issahaku

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku wasted no time in announcing himself in the English Premier League after an impressive debut for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old forward made his first-ever appearance in the English topflight league against Tottenham Hotspurs, delivering his first-goal contribution of the campaign.

Issahaku's brilliant delivery in the second half was met by veteran forward Jamie Vardy to cancel out an early Pedro Porro strike for Spurs.

