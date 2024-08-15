Ghana's U20 female team have arrived in Colombia ahead of the 2024 U20 Women's World Cup

The West African nation are making their seventh appearance at the global showpiece in Colombia

The Black Princesses have been drawn in a tricky group which includes former champions Japan

The Black Princesses of Ghana were given a rousing welcome following their arrival in Colombia ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The Ghana U20 female team touched down at the El Dorado International Airport on Wednesday evening, a day after leaving the shores of the country.

Ghana is making a seventh successive appearance at the U20 Women's World Cup and will hope to make a significant mark at the 2024 edition in Bogota.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the team was met by officials from the Colombian Police, who entertained the players to their local dance as they went through immigration.

Meanwhile, a special gift was also presented to the captain of the team Maafia Nyame.

The Black Princesses will continue preparations in Colombia, where they will engage in a couple of friendlies before the start of the tournament on August 31, 2024, as reported by the Ghana FA.

Ghana have been drawn in Group E alongside Japan, Austria and New Zealand.

Black Princesses set new target at World Cup

The team is yet to progress beyond the group stage after six successive appearances at the global showpiece.

However, after an intensive period of training in Ghana, the team is looking at reaching the knockout stages.

They will open their tournament with a game against European Austria on September 2 before engaging former champions Japan and later New Zealand.

Sports Minister bids Black Princesses farewell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has charged the Black Princesses to go and make the country proud at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The team leaves Accra for Bogota on Tuesday ahead of the competition which begins on August 31, 2024, in Colombia.

The Black Princesses are making a seventh straight appearance at the championship but the West African nation has never made it beyond the group stage, a record they are bent on ending.

