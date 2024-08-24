Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus featured for West Ham in their second Premier League game against Crystal Palace

The Black Stars playmaker once again stood out as the Hammers' brightest spark in their hard-fought victory at Selhurst Park

He delivered a moment of brilliance, dribbling past four Crystal Palace players before being fouled to halt a West Ham attack

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus once again executed one of the most electric moves of his career during the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The Black Stars midfielder played a key role in the Hammers' 2-0 away victory over the Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

After a disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in their Premier League opener, West Ham bounced back with a strong performance to record a hard-fought win away from home.

New manager Julen Lopetegui included Kudus in his starting lineup for the clash against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Following a goalless first half, Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen both found the back of the net in the second half, securing West Ham's first win of the season.

Kudus contributed significantly, playing 88 minutes before being substituted by Jean-Clair Todibo, per the Guardian.

Kudus' mesmerising dribbles against Crystal Palace

During a crucial moment in the game, the 24-year-old, known for his flair and creativity, delivered one of the standout moments of the match by dribbling past four Crystal Palace defenders with ease.

Kudus received the ball just outside the penalty area and immediately set off on a mesmerising solo run.

With a combination of quick footwork, sharp turns, and precise control, he weaved his way through the Crystal Palace opponents before he was eventually fouled to stop a devastating counterattack.

Kudus has continued his rise to one of the best football players in the world. There are very few active attackers with the type of explosiveness he possesses.

Kudus is better player than Vinicius

Meanwhile, former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor insists Kudus is a far better player than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Both players had an outstanding campaign last season with the Brazilian leading Los Blancos to La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumph while Kudus ended the season trophyless.

Despite Vini Jr's achievement, Charles Taylor, who played for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, picked the Hammers star over the Brazilian.

Kudus thrills fans in EPL opener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus set the internet ablaze with a lovely piece of skill during West Ham United's league opener against Aston Villa at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Hammers suffered defeat in their opening game of the season at home after Jhon Duran scored late to secure all three points for the visitors.

Aston Villa got off to a bright start after summer signing Amadou Onana opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, connecting to a Youri Tielemans assist.

