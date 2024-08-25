Kylian Mbappe has shared his thoughts after drawing blank in his second successive La Liga game for Real Madrid

The usually prolific Frenchman saw his mini goal-scoring drought continue in his maiden home game at Santiago Bernabeu

He will now turn his attention to helping Los Blancos stretch their winning run when they face Las Palmas on Thursday

Kylian Mbappe has spoken candidly following his second consecutive goalless outing in La Liga for Real Madrid.

The French captain made a memorable entrance at the Santiago Bernabeu after completing his high-profile free transfer to the Spanish giants this summer.

Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a chance during Real Madrid's 3-0 triumph over Valladolid on August 25, 2024. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's early La Liga blues

However, the start of his La Liga journey has been less than seamless.

In his first two appearances, Mbappe has struggled to score despite being hailed as one of the most prolific forwards in modern football.

Against Real Valladolid, he missed two significant opportunities to break his goal drought, per ESPN.

With a commanding two-goal lead for Madrid, Mbappe was substituted in the 86th minute.

His replacement, Endrick Felipe, who was debuting for Los Blancos, managed to capitalise on his chance and score, securing a 3-0 victory.

This win was a relief for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who had previously drawn their opening match against Mallorca.

Mbappe reflects on drawing blank again

Reflecting on his performance, the 25-year-old remained upbeat.

He expressed his enthusiasm about his first home game and praised the team's efforts in securing the win.

"We secured three points, and it was a fantastic evening. The fans were exceptional, and it was a dream to play here," he said, as quoted by KM10Zone.

Looking ahead, Mbappe is focused on the upcoming match against Las Palmas, who narrowly lost to Leganes.

"We’re aiming for another win on Thursday," he added, demonstrating his resolve to make an impact and contribute to his team's success.

Mbappe misses big chance, denies Vinicius amazing assist

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe missed out on a perfect assist from Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid's victory over Valladolid.

Vinicius, demonstrating his skill with a precise trivela pass, set up Mbappe with an ideal opportunity.

However, despite his well-timed run into the box, Mbappe's shot was blocked by the Valladolid goalkeeper, denying what could have been a stunning assist from Vinicius.

