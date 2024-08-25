Endrick Felipe had a Telenovela-like debut for Real Madrid as Los Blancos returned to winning ways on Sunday

The 18-year-old was among the goal scorers as Carlo Ancelotti's men recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory

Fans at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu then paid a tribute to the wonderkid, which left his mum in almost tears

Endrick Felipe’s mother, Cintia Sousa, was overwhelmed with emotion as Real Madrid fans erupted in chants of her son's name at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cintia, joined by the young footballer's girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, watched in awe as her son netted his first goal for the Merengues.

Endrick Felipe celebrates his maiden goal for Real Madrid. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Endrick scores on Real Madrid debut

The Brazilian prodigy began the match on the bench, patiently awaiting his moment. That moment came in the 86th minute when he was subbed in to replace Kylian Mbappe.

With the game nearing its conclusion, Endrick seized his chance, latching onto a pass from Brahim Diaz.

Sports Mole reports that his precise and powerful shot from inside the box left no doubt, sealing the 3-0 victory and completing Madrid's commanding second-half performance.

Endrick's mum moved to near tears

This first goal for the club was more than just a moment of personal triumph for Endrick; it resonated deeply with the over 80,000 fans present, who honoured the 18-year-old with resounding chants of his name.

The emotional outpouring from the crowd clearly touched Cintia, who soaked in the moment that felt like a dream come true.

Endrick’s debut strike also etched his name into the history books.

According to Fabrizio Romano, he became the youngest foreign player to score for Real Madrid in La Liga, achieving this feat at just 18 years and 35 days old.

What's next for Endrick?

As the promising forward looks to build on this unforgettable experience, his immediate focus will be on earning more playing time and contributing to Real Madrid’s success.

With the team set to travel to the Estadio Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas, Endrick will be eager to help Carlo Ancelotti's side maintain their winning momentum and continue making headlines.

Endrick tears up at Real Madrid presentation

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick fought back tears during an emotional unveiling as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his family.

In a video circulating on social media, the 18-year-old became visibly emotional while honouring his family.

His touching words also brought his parents to tears as they watched their son take centre stage at one of the world's most iconic stadiums.

