Black Stars new boy Lawrence Agyekum performed the Azonto dance during his initiation after his first invite

The Belgium-based midfielder replaced injured AJ Auxerre player Elisha Owusu for the upcoming matches

Ghana will face Chad on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to engage Madagascar

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lawrence Agyekum thrilled his Black Stars teammates during his initiation as the newest member of the squad.

The Belgium-based midfielder received his first invite ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as a late replacement for Auxerre star Elisha Owusu.

Agyekum trained with the team for the first time on Tuesday and was introduced to the entire after practice on Wednesday evening.

Per the traditions of the team, a new member of the team will perform an initiation dance in front of his teammates.

In a video shared on social media, the Cercle Brugge star requested for an Azonto song by Gasmilla, before hitting the right moves to the excitement of the rest of the squad.

Agyekum was one of three players, who were making the team for the first time.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak and Christopher Bonsu Baah of KRC Genk also performed their initiation dance.

The Black Stars will train for the last time on Thursday ahead of the game on Friday against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana currently sits third in Group I after Madagascar climbed top of the group following a thumping win over the Central African Republic.

John Mahama confident of Ghana victory

The president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, paid a visit to the team after training on Wednesday, where he charged the players to give their all ahead of the upcoming games.

Although, the Black Stars have had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations run, failing to reach the tournament in Morocco, the President remains confident in the team's ability.

"We still believe that the Black Stars can find its glory again. And it’s dependent on you, the technical team, and the management committee," he said during his visit.

“The goals will come from these feet that are right here. And so it takes sacrifice. It takes strength. We all like to watch you when you play for your teams, and we expect that you bring some of that dedication to the national team," he added.

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco after the match against Chad for the matchday 6 encounter against Madagascar.

Madagascar beat CAR to go top

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Group I opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, Madagascar recorded a resounding win to go top of the group ahead of the game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Bareas came from a goal down to hammer the Central African Republic 4-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

The hosts raced to an early lead after Hugo Gambor broke the Madagascar offside line to fore home from a Gabriel Oualengbe free-kick.

