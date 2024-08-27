Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku took part in an exhibition game in Pampram

Mr Okraku will be leading delegates of the Football Association for the 30th Ordinary Congress

The Ordinary Congress at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence will usher in the new season

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku's attempt to play football ended after just ten minutes during an exhibition game in Pampram.

The GFA boss was joined by delegates of the federation for the 30th Ordinary Congress at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Part of the activities marking the important gathering was the unveiling of a new AstroTurf pitch built by former Ghana Premier League sponsors, BetPawa.

GFA President Kurt Okraku plays football during Congress at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @3SportsGH.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, which has since gone viral, Mr Okraku was spotted calling for his substitution just ten minutes into the game.

“We will construct two new natural grass pitches in Prampram kind courtesy of FIFA," he said after the game.

The president led a gathering of over 100 delegates to announce some of the work done by the federation as well as unveil new policies for the upcoming Ghana football season.

Okraku rolls out plans for new season

Speaking on a wide range of issues at congress, the GFA president disclosed new policies for the upcoming football calendar including Ghana Premier League clubs having at least four U19 players in their match day squads.

Mr Okraku also confirmed the arrival of 13 buses to facilitate transportation for the Division One League and the Women's league.

He said, as quoted by 3 Sports:

"Beginning from 2025/26 season, we will look at a policy of every GPL club having a minimum of 4 U19 players in their matchday squads.

"13 buses have arrived. We have sought the government's assistance in clearing these buses from the port. 9 of these buses will go to Division One League clubs and the four will go to women's football clubs."

GFA to introduce VAR to GPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season. Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh