Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent claim that he is the greatest footballer of all time has reignited debate, causing an old video of Lionel Messi to resurface

In a candid interview with Spanish TV, Ronaldo confidently declared himself the best to ever play the game

In contrast, Messi’s response after winning his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023 was far more humble, leaving fans to compare their differing perspectives

Lionel Messi's past remarks have gone viral after Cristiano Ronaldo boldly declared himself the greatest footballer of all time.

Ronaldo confidently proclaimed himself as football’s GOAT, explaining why he stands above Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pelé.

The debate over the greatest player of all time remains fierce, with Ronaldo’s achievements placing him alongside longtime rival Messi, Argentina’s 1986 World Cup hero Maradona, and Brazilian legend Pelé.

Ronaldo declares himself GOAT

In a candid interview with La Sexta, the Portuguese superstar boldly asserted his status as the best to ever play the game.

“I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump.

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

The Al Nassr star's unwavering self-belief has reignited discussions about football’s GOAT debate, leading fans to revisit Messi’s response to the same question.

What Messi said about GOAT debate

Following his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or win in 2023, Messi took a far more humble approach.

Instead of making a definitive claim, the Barcelona legend said via ESPN:

"As I always said, I do not know if I am the best player in history or not. It's not something i ask myself or interests me either. The fact that it's said that I can be among the best is a gift to me."

The contrast between the two legends’ responses has sparked widespread discussion.

Messi's legacy

Messi cemented his legacy by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, defeating France in a dramatic final.

The Inter Miami captain's triumph propelled him to yet another Ballon d’Or, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to the prestigious award.

The Argentine icon has enjoyed an illustrious, trophy-laden career across Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami.

He claimed his first Ballon d’Or in 2009, followed by consecutive wins in 2010, 2011, and 2012. He secured his fifth in 2015 before adding more in 2019, 2021, and 2023—solidifying his place among football’s all-time greats.

