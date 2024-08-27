Cristiano Ronaldo will be presented with a special award at the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony

The award, in recognition of his legacy in Europe's premier club competition, will be given to him on August 29

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin waxed lyrical about CR7 while explaining the rationale behind the award

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a distinguished accolade from UEFA, recognising his extraordinary contributions to European football.

The Portuguese legend will be honoured by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League draw, marking the inaugural 36-team league phase on Thursday, August 29.

Why UEFA wants to honour Cristiano Ronaldo?

This special award highlights Ronaldo's unparalleled legacy in the UEFA Champions League, a competition where he has left an indelible mark over nearly two decades.

At 39, his impact on Europe's premier club tournament remains unmatched, and UEFA is acknowledging his monumental achievements.

What is Ronaldo's legacy in the Champions League?

According to Goal, Ronaldo's illustrious career in the Champions League is adorned with numerous milestones.

His name is synonymous with Europe's premier club competition, where he holds numerous records, including the all-time top scorer with an astounding 140 goals in 183 appearances.

His goal tally puts him 11 ahead of his long-time rival Lionel Messi, now plying his trade with Inter Miami in MLS, and a remarkable 46 goals clear of third-placed Robert Lewandowski.

Again, he has lifted the trophy five times—once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

He remains the only player to have scored in three separate UEFA Champions League finals (2008, 2014, 2017).

Additionally, he holds the record for the longest scoring streak in the competition, having found the net in 11 consecutive matches from June 2017 to April 2018.

What did the UEFA president say about Ronaldo's legacy?

Describing Ronaldo's influence, Ceferin remarked, as quoted by UEFA's website,

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation.

"His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a significant challenge for future generations to surpass.

"His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.

"Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game, maintaining a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals.

"His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."

