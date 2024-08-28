Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo has tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores fixture earlier this month.

The 27-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during Nacional's game against Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo on August 22, leaving fans and teammates in shock.

Juan Izquierdo tragically passed away at the age of 27 days after he collapsed during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil. Photo by Eitan Abramovich.

Izquierdo passes away days after collapse

Izquierdo collapsed in the 84th minute of the round of 16 match between Sao Paulo and Nacional in Brazil, losing consciousness on the field.

He was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit at Albert Einstein Hospital, where he received medical attention.

Despite the efforts to save him, the hospital announced on Tuesday night that Izquierdo had succumbed to brain death following the cardiopulmonary arrest, as reported by ESPN.

Izquierdo's club sends touching message after his death

Nacional, his club, expressed their grief on X (formerly called Twitter), stating,

"It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss."

CONMEBOL, Suarez and the football world mourns

The heartbreaking news has left the football community in mourning.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez paid his respects to Izquierdo and his family, alongside fellow Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, who also offered his condolences.

In response to the tragedy, Uruguay's first and second-division leagues were postponed over the weekend.

Izquierdo leaves behind a wife and two children

Spanish newspaper El País, corroborated by the BBC, revealed that Izquierdo's wife had given birth to the couple's second child just ten days before his collapse, adding another layer of sorrow to this devastating event.

Ex-Man City boss dies after battling illness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76 after a lengthy battle with illness.

In January, Eriksson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was given a prognosis of "at best" a year to live.

On Monday, August 26, Eriksson's family confirmed his passing in a touching statement.

