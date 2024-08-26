Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76 following his long battle with illness

Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away at the age of 76 after battling a prolonged illness.

The football world mourns the loss of a man who left an indelible mark on the sport, both at the club and international levels.

Source: Getty Images

In January, Eriksson revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and had been given a prognosis of "at best" a year to live, as noted by Goal.

Despite the grim outlook, the Swede continued to engage with the football community, even helping to lead a Liverpool Legends team to a 4-2 victory over an Ajax Legends side at Anfield in March.

A lifelong Liverpool fan, Eriksson made the most of his final year, visiting former clubs like Lazio and Sampdoria, where he reminisced about his storied career.

Eriksson's touching message before his death

In a touching message shared in his recently released documentary, Sven, Eriksson reflected on his life and legacy.

"I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

"Don't be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds—it's been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it."

Sven-Goran Eriksson passes away after a long illness

On Monday, August 26, Eriksson's family confirmed the football legend's passing in a heartfelt statement:

"After a long illness, Sven-Goran Eriksson died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

"The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.

"The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted.

"Condolences and greetings can be left on the website www.svengoraneriksson.com."

Sven-Goran Eriksson's coaching career

Eriksson's coaching career was nothing short of remarkable.

In 2001, he became the first foreign manager of the England men's national team, leading the "golden generation" of players, including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard.

Throughout his career, Sven managed 12 clubs, including notable stints at Manchester City, Leicester, Roma, and Lazio, where he won a total of 18 trophies.

