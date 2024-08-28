Asante Kotoko winger Bernard Somuah has joined Spanish club Celta Vigo in the transfer window

The Ghana U20 player will join the second team of the club on a season-long loan from the GPL club

Somuah has been an important player for the Reds since joining the Kumasi-based club last season

Talented Ghanaian winger Bernard Somuah has joined Spanish outfit Celta Vigo from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The teen sensation joined the La Liga side's reserve team, Celta Fortuna, on a season-long loan with the club having the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the campaign.

Somuah, a key player for the Porcupine Warriors, left the Porcupine Warriors after making 16 appearances and scoring two goals last season.

"OFFICIAL: Bernard Somuah, new player of Celta Fortuna! Welcome, Bernard!,"

Posted the club on social media, announcing the player's arrival.

Somuah is expected to convince the technical team of Celta Fortuna who could offer him to opportunity of joining the senior team.

Asante Kotoko bid Somuah farewell

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed the youngster's departure with coach Prosper Narteh Ogum wishing the highly-rated player the best.

Dr Ogum also admitted the Reds will miss the attacker but will be counting on the players available to deliver as the former Ghana Premier League champions prepare for the new campaign.

“We are all thrilled for Bernard as he takes this important step in his career. It’s a move that reflects his hard work and potential. While we will miss his contributions, we have confidence in our squad’s depth and will look within to fill the void. Our focus remains on building a strong team capable of competing at the highest level,"

He said, as quoted by the club's official website.

Kotoko to face DC United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will become the second club to feature in the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC against DC United in October 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the United States after winning the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, following victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in July.

Asante Kotoko will engage the Major League Soccer side on October 12, 2024, at the Audi Cup in Washington DC following approval from the Ghana Football Association.

