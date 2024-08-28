Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has replied Steve Bruce over his most flashiest player comment

Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan has responded to a comment by his former manager at English outfit Sunderland.

The former Black Stars captain was named as the most flashiest player by English manager Steve Bruce. Bruce and Gyan worked together briefly during the Ghanaian forward stint in the Premier League.

Gyan became a fan favourite during his short spell at the Stadium of Light, treating supporters to spectacular goals and celebrations.

Asamoah Gyan in action for Sunderland during his time in the English Premier League. Photo: David Cannon/ Ian Horrocks.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, Bruce is seen giving a straight answer on the flashiest player he ever managed. Gyan replied under the post with a very short sentence, confirming the manager's answer.

He wrote on X: "If you know, you know."

Gyan, who had won the BBC Player of the Year award during his time in England, left pre-maturely for the Gulf to join Al Ain, as reported by Chronicle Live.

Asamoah Gyan's illustrious international career

Gyan might have not enjoyed so much success in his club career, having spent most of his time in Asia playing for Al Ain, Shabab Al Ahli and Shanghai SIPG.

However, he hold the record as the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup, scoring six goals in three tournaments.

The former Stade Rennais star is also Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches.

Gyan retired from professional football last year and has since been involved in the hunt for the next generation of talents for Ghana with his All Regional Games initiative.

