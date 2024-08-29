Patrice Evra boldly claimed that Manchester United brought back aPaul PogbaPaul to embarrass Sir Alex Ferguson

Pogba rose through the ranks at Old Trafford after joining at age 16, but departed for Juventus a year before Ferguson's retirement

Ferguson secured 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, among numerous other accolades

Patrice Evra suggests that Paul Pogba's return to Old Trafford was driven by a desire to defy former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who had ousted him from the club in 2012.

Evra secured five Premier League titles and a Champions League victory in 2008.

Pogba's former international teammate was speaking in an interview on the latest episode of SkyBet's Stick to Football Podcast about the midfielder's decision to return to Old Trafford.

He disclosed that he had cautioned Pogba against it, believing that the Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, did so only to "humiliate" Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pogba, who joined United at 16 and rose through the ranks, left the club for Serie A giants Juventus a year before Ferguson's retirement.

After establishing his reputation in Italy, Manchester United spent £89 million to re-sign Pogba in 2016.

Reflecting on Pogba’s return, Evra commented via Sportbible:

“Manchester United brought Paul Pogba back because they wanted to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson. I told Paul to not go back because he wanted Real Madrid and Madrid wanted him, but Florentino Pérez didn’t want to pay the money.

“His agent called United, and he signed with him without telling me. The club was happy because they were selling shirts, you know the kids love Pogba – it was more commercial than anything on the pitch.”

“It’s not about being a big fan of Paul Pogba, it’s about being his big brother,” Evra added. “It’s about protecting him. I was harsh with him when I joined Juventus.

