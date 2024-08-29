This season marks the first since 2012-13 that Toni Kroos will not be playing for Real Madrid.

The legendary German midfielder retired from professional football after Euro 2024 and will now watch from the sidelines as an avid fan.

Toni Kroos has confidently predicted that Real Madrid will win the newly started LaLiga EA Sports

Like many, Kroos has his favourite for the 2024-25 La Liga title and unsurprisingly, it's Real Madrid.

During an episode of Einfach mal Luppen, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Felix, the 34-year-old predicted Real Madrid would clinch the title.

He also boldly forecasted that Atletico Madrid would secure second place, ahead of Barcelona, despite their strong start to the season via Diario AS.

“I have no doubts (that Real Madrid will win La Liga). It will be a race for second place, and Atletico will beat Barcelona.”

Kroos' predictions aren't surprising, but given Barcelona's current squad, which won't see any additions before Friday's deadline, and their injury-related lack of depth, it's not unthinkable that Atletico Madrid could finish in the top two.

Rant Madrid want to win the treble

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has laid out Real Madrid's ambitious targets for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger expressing a desire to secure a treble.

Confident in Los Blancos' ability to rebound from their slow start, the 24-year-old believes that Real Madrid will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their collection.

"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius shared in an interview with CNN, as reported by MadridXtra.

Is Endrick considering a loan move?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick is considering a January loan move from Real Madrid to gain more playing time and continue his development.

Despite joining the club this summer, Endrick's debut seems distant, with Carlo Ancelotti having a plethora of attacking options, even though Endrick is the sole natural striker in the squad.

If his situation doesn’t change by year’s end, Endrick may look into loan opportunities during the winter transfer window.

