Luis Figo was swift to share his thoughts on the enduring GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Former Portugal captain Luis Figo once picked his top three greatest footballers of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Figo captivated fans for nearly two decades with his remarkable skill, vision, and technical brilliance.

His illustrious career saw him represent some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and the Portuguese national team.

Figo’s journey began at Sporting CP in Lisbon, where his talent quickly propelled him into the spotlight, leading to a move to Barcelona. During his five years with the Catalan giants, he won seven trophies and became a fan favourite.

However, in 2000, Figo stunned the soccer world by making a highly controversial switch to Real Madrid, igniting one of the most intense player rivalries in the sport's history.

The bitterness from Barcelona fans was most evident during a notorious El Clásico at Camp Nou, where Figo was relentlessly pelted with objects whenever he neared the corner flag.

Despite the drama, Figo's on-field brilliance remained undeniable.

That same year, he was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or, cementing his status as the best player in the world—having played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in that calendar year.

Figo’s top three soccer players of all time

During a conversation with former defender Rio Ferdinand five years ago, Figo was asked to name the greatest players in football history.

Without hesitation, the Portuguese legend cited Pelé, Eusebio, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Pelé for what he meant to his generation, Eusebio for the same, and Cristiano Ronaldo because he is currently the best player in the world,” Figo explained.

It's no surprise that Figo included two fellow Portuguese icons, Eusebio and Ronaldo, in his all-time top three.

While Messi and Diego Maradona were notably absent from his list, Figo's selections highlight his deep appreciation for players who shaped generations and his admiration for his compatriot Ronaldo.

