Real Madrid Identify Key Factor Behind Vinicius Junior's Recent Struggles
- Real Madrid believe they have pinpointed the underlying cause of Vinicius Junior's recent dip in form
- Vinicius has struggled to replicate his form from last season, failing to make an impact in the first three La Liga games
- The Brazilian forward has been tipped as one of the frontrunners to win the 2024 Golden Ball Award later this year
Real Madrid's start to the league campaign has been less than stellar, as they've struggled to find their rhythm.
After just three games, the team has failed to secure victories against RCD Mallorca and Las Palmas, resulting in dropped points that have left them trailing Barcelona by four points.
The inability of their attacking trio to click has raised alarm bells at the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Marca, the club is worried not only about Kylian Mbappe's lack of goals but also about the form of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The Madrid hierarchy believe that the interest from Saudi Arabia has distracted Vinicius, leaving him less focused than he should be.
Although Vinicius recently stated in an interview that he intends to stay at Real Madrid, there is a sense that his actions and body language don’t fully align with his words.
It seems the urge to assign blame is becoming hard to resist.
Carlo Ancelotti's team has shown glimpses of quality, but in reality, Vinicius' form isn’t notably worse than that of Rodrygo or Mbappe.
It’s not unexpected that Real Madrid is facing early challenges—just as they did last season.
However, the absence of Jude Bellingham's goals and the significantly higher expectations this time around partly explain the contrast.
Vinicius outlines Real Madrid's ambitious plans
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius outlined Real Madrid's ambitious goals for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger aiming for a treble.
The 24-year-old expressed confidence that Los Blancos will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their trophy haul.
"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius stated.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.