Real Madrid believe they have pinpointed the underlying cause of Vinicius Junior's recent dip in form

Vinicius has struggled to replicate his form from last season, failing to make an impact in the first three La Liga games

The Brazilian forward has been tipped as one of the frontrunners to win the 2024 Golden Ball Award later this year

Real Madrid's start to the league campaign has been less than stellar, as they've struggled to find their rhythm.

After just three games, the team has failed to secure victories against RCD Mallorca and Las Palmas, resulting in dropped points that have left them trailing Barcelona by four points.

The inability of their attacking trio to click has raised alarm bells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Marca, the club is worried not only about Kylian Mbappe's lack of goals but also about the form of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

The Madrid hierarchy believe that the interest from Saudi Arabia has distracted Vinicius, leaving him less focused than he should be.

Although Vinicius recently stated in an interview that he intends to stay at Real Madrid, there is a sense that his actions and body language don’t fully align with his words.

It seems the urge to assign blame is becoming hard to resist.

Carlo Ancelotti's team has shown glimpses of quality, but in reality, Vinicius' form isn’t notably worse than that of Rodrygo or Mbappe.

It’s not unexpected that Real Madrid is facing early challenges—just as they did last season.

However, the absence of Jude Bellingham's goals and the significantly higher expectations this time around partly explain the contrast.

Vinicius outlines Real Madrid's ambitious plans

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius outlined Real Madrid's ambitious goals for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger aiming for a treble.

The 24-year-old expressed confidence that Los Blancos will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their trophy haul.

"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius stated.

