Kylian Mbappe has come under scrutiny following his early struggles in La Liga with Real Madrid

The Frenchman had another blank outing for Madrid as Los Blancos shared the spoils with Las Palmas

One fan intimated that Mbappe is "finished" after failing to find the back of the net in three games

Kylian Mbappe’s start to life at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth, with his recent performances in La Liga drawing considerable attention.

Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival, Mbappe has now gone three consecutive league matches without finding the back of the net, a streak that continued in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Las Palmas.

Kylian Mbappe has fired blank in three La Liga matches since the 2024/25 La Liga season began. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's early struggles in La Liga

Mbappe's tenure at Madrid began on a promising note, as he scored in their 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final, as noted by Eurosport.

However, the French forward has struggled to replicate that form in domestic competition.

In the most recent match (against Las Palmas), Mbappe lined up alongside Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz in Madrid’s attacking trio, seemingly primed to break his goal-scoring drought.

Despite his best efforts, including two shots on target and multiple forays into the opposition's penalty area, he was unable to breach a stubborn Las Palmas defence, with goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen making several crucial saves.

According to Sofascore statistics, the turning point came when Mbappe, typically so clinical, missed a golden opportunity to score.

His failure to convert his chance ultimately left Madrid to settle for a share of the points, their second draw of the campaign following a 1-1 result against Mallorca.

This latest setback leaves Los Blancos fourth in the standings, trailing their arch-rivals Barcelona by four points.

Fans slam Mbappe after recent draw

Mbappe’s recent struggles have not gone unnoticed, with fans quickly taking to social media to express their frustrations.

The criticism was swift and unforgiving, with some fans questioning his ability to deliver for Madrid. On X (formerly Twitter), users didn't hold back:

@Celineroseeee simply declared:

“He’s cooked.”

@Kryptomonach added:

“I prefer not to speak.”

@dgsire was blunt, writing:

“He’s finished.”

@Nad_Nel7 took a swipe at Madrid's decision-making, stating:

“Madrid signed a finished player and paid him a signing bonus of 150M.”

@KaylanPhrank criticized the choice to start Mbappe over Endrick, saying,

“Madrid drew this game because they had Bobby Charlton on the bench but decided to start Mbappe as the striker. Ridiculous.”

@iszzyiniho1 confidently asserted:

“Haaland is 10 times better than Mbappe.”

@manlikefola_ sarcastically asked,

“When do we start putting him in the flop of the season graphics?”

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh