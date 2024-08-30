Real Madrid President Florentino Perez was not a happy man after Los Merengues dropped points on the road in La Liga

The Spanish champions shared the points with Las Palmas, having won just one match and drawn two in their first three games

Up next for Los Blancos is a home fixture against Real Betis on Sunday, September 1, before the international break

Real Madrid's start to the new season has been challenging. Despite being the clear favourites to win the league title, they've managed only five points from their first three matches.

Their latest setback occurred against Las Palmas, where the reigning Spanish champions were held to a 1-1 draw in Gran Canaria on Thursday night.

Despite taking an early lead, Los Blancos struggled to overcome Luis Carrion's well-organised defence, resulting in their second draw in just three La Liga games, per Managing Madrid.

Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid star

After Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Las Palmas, club president Florentino Perez took an unexpected step, as reported by Defensa Central.

Having travelled with the team to Gran Canaria, he visited the locker room post-match to address the players directly.

Clearly displeased with their performance, Perez stressed the importance of increasing their focus and intensity.

“Every team will play the match of their lives against us, that’s how it is,” he reminded the players, pointing to the tenacity that Real Madrid encounters when playing away games, like the recent ones against Mallorca and Las Palmas.

Acknowledging that the season is still in its early stages, Perez cautioned against complacency, noting that "we have 5 points out of 9, and this is just the beginning."

He made it clear that Real Madrid should be prepared for stiff competition, particularly in away games, and shouldn't depend solely on a strong second half.

Despite the slow start, Perez's visit reinforced his confidence in both the players and the coaching team.

With Barcelona currently at the top, his words might be crucial in rallying the team for the upcoming challenges.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

