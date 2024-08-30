Carlo Ancelotti has explained why his star-studded Real Madrid team are struggling in La Liga

Ancelotti's charges dropped points again in as many games played in the Spanish top flight on Thursday

Up next for Los Blancos is a home fixture against Real Betis on Sunday, September 1, before the international break

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has offered insights into his team's ongoing struggles in the early stages of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Despite bolstering the squad with high-profile signings like Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe, Madrid has yet to find its rhythm.

In their first three matches, they managed only one win and two draws.

According to Managing Madrid, the latest setback came in a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Ancelotti, known for his tactical acumen, has been trying to strike the right balance within his star-studded squad, but the results have been less than satisfactory.

The integration of new players, especially Mbappe, has been challenging as the Frenchman continues to adapt to his new surroundings and teammates.

In an attempt to rejuvenate his side, the veteran Italian introduced experienced midfielder Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz into the starting lineup against Las Palmas.

However, the changes did little to alter the course of the match, leaving Madrid to settle for another frustrating draw.

Ancelotti explains Real Madrid's slow start

Reflecting on his team’s lacklustre start, Ancelotti pointed out the key issues hampering their performances.

"I haven't seen any improvement compared to the Mallorca match," he remarked, as quoted by Tribuna.

The Italian tactician highlighted the need for better balance and quicker ball movement, admitting that the team has been struggling to regain possession and maintain compactness.

Ancelotti was also candid about the team's shortcomings, particularly in the first half, where they failed to establish control.

"We struggled to find balance," he noted. "

"We can’t look for excuses; we have to look for improvement quickly. It is costing us more than expected. I take responsibility."

The 65-year-old coach emphasised that the problems are rooted in the team's overall play, especially when out of possession.

"It is a footballing problem. When we don’t have the ball, we struggle to be compact. We leave space between the lines. I have to find the solution, not the players," Ancelotti concluded.

Fans slam Mbappe after Las Palmas draw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe faced online criticism following Real Madrid's frustrating draw with Las Palmas.

Mbappe’s recent struggles did not go unnoticed, as fans took to social media to express their frustrations.

The backlash was swift and stern, with some fans questioning his ability to deliver for Madrid.

