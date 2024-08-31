Immediate-past Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has made a solemn vow after his move to Arsenal

Sterling arrives at the club having won every domestic honour, including four Premier League titles

The 29-year-old joins the Gunners on a season-long loan, having been frozen out at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca

Raheem Sterling has made a bold and determined pledge following his transfer deadline move to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old winger, who had been on the fringes at Chelsea since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, completed his switch to North London on Friday, August 30.

Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on a season-long loan after new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca froze him out.

According to Goal, Chelsea's manager, Enzo Maresca, had made it clear that Sterling would not be part of his plans if he remained at Stamford Bridge, making the transfer an inevitable decision for the England international.

Sterling's vow after Arsenal move

Despite Arsenal's unexpected late interest, the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward is confident that the move will reignite his career.

In a statement released after his transfer, Sterling expressed his belief that his time with the Gunners will bring out the best in him.

"You’re about to see the best of me," he declared, as reported by .

Why Sterling should be confident of excelling at Arsenal

Sterling's confidence is not unfounded, especially considering how Mikel Arteta has revitalised the careers of players like Kai Havertz.

Much like Sterling, Havertz was considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea, and many viewed his departure as a necessary move.

However, under Arteta's guidance, the German international has rediscovered his form and played a key role in Arsenal's impressive Premier League campaign last season.

What does the future hold for Sterling?

As Sterling prepares to don the Arsenal jersey, he will be aiming to replicate Havertz's resurgence and prove that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

His speed, dribbling ability, and finishing touch could provide Arsenal with an additional edge in their quest for silverware this season.

Why Chelsea shipped Raheem Sterling out

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Raheem Sterling's time at Chelsea was over before his move to Arsenal.

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Sterling's contract with the Blues did not include a pay reduction clause, prompting the club to consider offloading him.

With Chelsea missing out on Champions League football for two consecutive seasons and experiencing declining revenue, West London was bent on parting ways with the English winger.

