Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi operate under very different financial systems despite both leading global leagues

The Saudi Pro League and MLS use contrasting models when rewarding league success and player bonuses

Contract structures and incentive packages create a major gap in earnings tied to winning titles

While both leagues have grown into globally recognised competitions through the arrival of superstar players, the reality of title prize money reveals two completely different financial models shaping modern football.

The Saudi Pro League is powered by state-backed investment and long-term sports expansion plans, while Major League Soccer operates under a tightly controlled financial system built around competitive balance.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Comparing Saudi Pro League and MLS Title Prize Money. Photos by Mohammed Saad/Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who earns more from winning a title?

Cristiano Ronaldo stands to earn significantly more than Lionel Messi when it comes to winning a league title, largely because of the Saudi Pro League’s bonus-heavy structure compared to MLS’ smaller and more fixed championship rewards.

In Major League Soccer, official reports state that the MLS Cup winner receives approximately $300,000 in prize money per team, while runners-up collect around $150,000.

The Saudi Pro League has not publicly confirmed its current title reward system. The most recent known figure dates back to 2023 when Al Ittihad reportedly received $1.33 million for winning the title.

That means when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF won the title in 2025, the direct financial reward remained relatively modest because of MLS’s salary cap and parity model.

Ronaldo’s situation at Al Nassr is very different structurally.

Reports claim his deal includes an $8 million bonus specifically linked to winning the Saudi Pro League, in addition to a package exceeding $200 million annually through salary and commercial agreements.

The contrast comes down to league design.

MLS distributes capped and fixed rewards to maintain balance among clubs, while the Saudi Pro League allows teams to create large incentive-based contracts.

Saudi Pro League vs MLS: Which league offers more prize money?

The Saudi Pro League offers significantly larger overall financial rewards than MLS, especially when salaries, title bonuses and club incentive structures are included.

In MLS, the championship prize remains relatively small by global football standards.

Champions reportedly receive around $300,000, while runners-up earn roughly $150,000.

This reflects MLS’s emphasis on competitive equality rather than large financial rewards tied directly to sporting success.

By contrast, the Saudi Pro League does not operate through a fixed public title reward system.

Instead, clubs distribute internal bonuses backed by major investment structures and financial support.

This allows the total earnings tied to success to become substantially higher.

Are bonuses higher at Al Nassr than Inter Miami?

Yes. Bonuses at Al Nassr are generally larger and more flexible than those available at Inter Miami because of the Saudi league’s investment-driven model.

Saudi clubs such as Al Nassr often negotiate individual contracts with major bonus incentives linked to league titles, qualification for continental competitions and performance targets.

Those payments are not capped like they are in MLS, allowing top players to earn huge sums on top of already substantial salaries.

In MLS, bonus structures are standardised under agreements between the league and the players’ association.

While Inter Miami players can receive playoff rewards and MLS Cup incentives, those payments remain relatively limited due to salary cap regulations and financial balance policies.

Messi’s MLS agreement, however, reportedly includes additional revenue-sharing streams beyond the salary listed in official guides.

Ronaldo fires Al Nassr to Saudi league title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr defeated Damac FC 4-1 at Al Awwal Park on Thursday, May 21, securing their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.

Entering the match on 83 points, Al Nassr knew victory was crucial to keep control of the title race and stop Al Hilal from overtaking them.

Source: YEN.com.gh