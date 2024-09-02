“A Great Opportunity”: Felix Afena Gyan Backed to Revive Career After Juventus Transfer
- Felix Afena-Gyan completed a transfer deadline day move from US Cremonese to Juventus
- The 21-year-old joins the youth side of the Bianconerri on a season-long loan as he looks to revive his career
- Afena-Gyan holds the enviable record as the maiden player born in 2003 to score in the Serie A
Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has been backed to get his career back on track after his transfer to Juventus Next Gen.
The Wenchi native's rapid ascent from high school football to Serie A stardom was nothing short of remarkable.
Afena-Gyan's meteoric rise and puzzling fall
After making a splash with AS Roma, his trajectory seemed set for continued success. However, the 21-year-old's fortunes took a downturn, with his potential not fully realised in recent seasons.
According to Ghanasoccernet, Afena-Gyan first garnered attention at AS Roma, netting six goals in just five Primavera (U-19) matches.
His Serie A debut came in October 2021, and he quickly made headlines by scoring twice against Genoa, marking him as the first player born in 2003 to score in the league.
This performance earned him a contract extension with the Giallorossi.
A myriad of factors ensured his stint in the Italian capital was short-lived. He moved to Cremonese in August 2022; however, it also did not go as planned.
In 36 appearances, the Black Stars striker could only manage three goals and one assist, per Transfermarkt, struggling to secure a regular spot in the lineup.
Afena-Gyan joins Juventus
His recent move to Juventus Next Gen, competing in Serie C Group C, is seen as a pivotal opportunity to rejuvenate his career.
Playing at the Stadio La Marmora-Pozzo in Biella, Afena-Gyan is expected to rebuild his form and make a substantial impact.
What Afena-Gyan's move to Juventus means
Sports journalist Obeng Akese Eric, who specializes in football from Ghana’s Bono and Bono East regions, shared his insights on Afena-Gyan's transfer.
"It's a promising move," Eric told YEN.com.gh.
"He brings Serie A experience with him. The key will be his ability to seize this opportunity by training hard and making the most of the chances Juventus provides.
"Juventus is investing in young talent, and Afena-Gyan has the chance to shine. This move could be just what he needs to get back on track."
Juventus announce Afena-Gyan capture
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Juventus has officially secured the signing of Felix Afena-Gyan.
The Ghana international will join Juventus Next Gen, the club's reserve team, on a season-long loan from Serie B side US Cremonese.
Afena-Gyan may earn a chance to play for the first team if he makes a strong impression on the technical staff led by Paolo Montero.
