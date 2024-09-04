Lamine Yamal has received an overwhelming endorsement to clinch the Kopa Trophy at the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards

The 17-year-old could become the third Barcelona player to win the coveted prize in the past four seasons

Nonetheless, he will face stiff competition from Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Kobbie Mainoo of Man United

Football fans have made their voices heard regarding Lamine Yamal’s candidacy for the 2024 Kopa Trophy, announced ahead of the Ballon d'Or Awards.

Since emerging on the scene, Yamal's rise has been meteoric, with the young sensation breaking records at every turn.

Yamal's dazzling performances, especially during the 2024 UEFA European Championship, where he played a pivotal role in Spain's triumph, have left the footballing world in awe of his skill and maturity.

The 17-year-old has carried that momentum into the 2024/25 season, contributing a goal or assist in each of Barcelona’s opening four La Liga fixtures, per Transfermarkt.

Lamine Yamal headlines Kopa Trophy nominees

As the Ballon d'Or Awards approach this October, Yamal has been nominated for the prestigious Kopa Trophy, an accolade that recognizes the world's best young talent.

According to Goal, he faces stiff competition.

Nine other rising stars are vying for the award, including Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, and his Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi.

Despite the strong field, fans on social media have overwhelmingly backed Yamal to take home the trophy.

Fans back Lamine Yamal to win prestigious prize

Many believe he is the standout candidate, with some declaring his victory a foregone conclusion.

@skillzxtimi confidently stated,

"Yamal will sweep the award. He is the best talent out of La Masia since Messi."

@RomeInTheEast echoed this sentiment, simply saying,

"Yamal will win."

@elIisburner added,

"Easiest win ever for Yamal."

@Solcasinoio, not to be outdone, proclaimed,

"Yamal winning this for sure. 🐐 🏆"

@__Steebalde weighed in, humorously noting,

"Even the other players know the winner should be Lamine Yamal."

Finally, @T_ee_mex summed it up, saying,

"If the winner isn’t Lamine Yamal, then they don’t know ball."

Lamine Yamal breaks goal-scoring duck for Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal opened his goal account for the 2024/25 season with a spectacular strike against Athletic Club.

The goal, a perfect mix of precision and power, hints at what could be a breakthrough season for the young talent.

Having already impressed the football world during Spain's triumphant European Championship campaign, Yamal wasted no time making his mark at the club level.

