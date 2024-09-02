Vinicius Junior put his Brazilian flair on full display as Real Madrid edged Real Betis at the Bernabeu

One fan, who was clearly mesmerised by Vinicius' artistry, described the 24-year-old as a "super guy"

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, the Madrid No.7s impact was felt as Kylian Mbappe ended his scoreless run

Vinicius Junior showcased his dazzling Brazilian flair during Real Madrid's victory over Real Betis on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old winger was instrumental in helping Los Blancos bounce back after their disappointing draw with Las Palmas.

Vinicius Jr was a nightmare for the Real Betis defence as Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 home win. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Though Vinicius didn’t find the back of the net, his influence was undeniable throughout the match.

One of the highlights came when Madrid was awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

According to Goal, rather than taking the spot-kick himself, Vinicius selflessly handed the responsibility to Kylian Mbappe, aiming to boost the Frenchman’s confidence.

Mbappe, who had been struggling to score, converted the penalty, doubling his side's lead after earlier breaking his mini goal-scoring drought in the same game, per Football Espana.

Vinicius dazzles with Brazilian flair

Vinicius’s contribution extended beyond his penalty generosity.

His electrifying dribbles, silky touches, and relentless runs were a constant threat to the Betis defence, adding an extra dimension to Madrid’s attack.

One particular moment has since taken social media by storm.

In the viral clip, Vinicius effortlessly controls a Betis clearance with a delicate first touch, then smoothly juggles the ball as he glides down the right flank.

Capping off the sequence, he nutmegs his marker with a perfectly weighted pass to Brahim Diaz.

Fans praise Vinicius' artistry

While the move didn’t result in a goal, it certainly captured the imagination of fans online.

The responses on X were filled with admiration for Vinicius's performance:

@onua_bl exclaimed,

"This guy is super 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@wahalaMann simply stated,

"Skillful Vini."

@Razoredmanchi declared,

"Man is on fire Today."

@RubaniEdgar urged,

"Let him cook."

@Overrated_Boss lauded,

"He’s him 🔥."

Ancelotti singles out Vinicius for praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently praised Vinicius Junior following their crucial win against Real Betis.

Vinicius showcased his generosity by allowing Kylian Mbappe to take the penalty that secured Madrid's second goal.

Ancelotti highlighted the significance of the camaraderie and mutual respect between his two star forwards.

