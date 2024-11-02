Real Madrid legend Marcelo is now available as a free agent as his contract at Fluminense has been terminated

Marcelo was sent back to the bench in Fluminense's 2-2 draw with Gremio and has now had his deal contracted

The legendary Brazilian is revered as one of football’s best-ever left-backs, winning five Champions League trophies

Real Madrid legend Marcelo's contract with Fluminense has been abruptly terminated following a heated altercation with manager Mano Menezes.

Marcelo returned to his boyhood club, Fluminense, in a storybook comeback after a short stint with Olympiacos in Greece.

Known for his incredible 15-year career at Los Blancos, where he won six La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies, Marcelo played 68 games and recently helped Fluminense capture the Copa Libertadores title.

However, the 36-year-old’s second chapter at Fluminense ended on a surprising and tense note, per beIN Sports.

Marcelo's contract terminated

During a Brazilian league match against Gremio, with Fluminense leading 2-1 late in stoppage time, Marcelo was set to come on as a substitute.

Yet, just as he prepared to enter, Menezes reportedly berated him, eventually shoving him back to the bench, allegedly due to Marcelo’s failure to follow tactical instructions.

Fluminense announced the mutual termination of Marcelo’s contract shortly after.

The abrupt departure marks an unexpected and sour ending to Marcelo’s return to his first club.

"Fluminense FC and Marcelo Vieira announce the mutual termination of his contract," the club’s statement confirmed via Goal.

"Having trained in Fluminense's youth academy, Marcelo returned to the club in 2023, contributing to our titles in the 2023 Campeonato Carioca, our historic first Copa Libertadores, and the 2024 Recopa.

Despite his departure, the emotional and institutional bonds between Marcelo and Fluminense remain strong. Recently, his name was also immortalised at the Xerém training ground, further cementing his legacy with the club." centre.

Greatest Brazilians to play for Real Madrid

Brazilian prodigy Endick Felipe was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on July 27 at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 18-year-old forward joins fellow Brazilians in the squad, including Eder Militao, Rodrygo de Goes, and Vinicius Junior.

