Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has responded to Vinicius Junior's controversial suggestion that Spain should be stripped of its 2030 World Cup hosting rights due to ongoing racism issues.

Vinicius, who has been vocal about the racial abuse he has faced in recent times, argued that unless Spain takes decisive action to combat racism, it may not deserve the honour of hosting football's biggest tournament.

Dani Carvajal was involved in a discussion with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Valladolid. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Brazilian winger was quick to clarify that he does not believe Spain, as a whole, is a racist country, per Football Espana.

Carvajal 'disagrees' with Vinicius' World Cup suggestions

In response, Carvajal, a seasoned Spain international, addressed the matter by offering a measured defense of his homeland.

He acknowledged that while incidents of racism do exist, they are carried out by a small minority and do not reflect the country's broader values.

The 32-year-old stressed Spain's cultural diversity, stating at a press conference ahead of their UEFA Nations League tie with Serbia.

"Spain is a country with rich cultural diversity, and we should not be doubting whether it is racist because of the actions of a few," he said, as quoted by Metro.

The defender also shared a personal perspective, noting that he grew up in a multicultural neighbourhood in Leganés, surrounded by people of different nationalities.

This background, he said, shaped his view that Spain is far from a racist nation.

"I grew up in a neighbourhood in Leganés surrounded by many nationalities, and I can proudly say that we are not a racist country."

Carvajal made it clear that both he and his Real Madrid teammates fully support Vinicius in his fight against racism.

"We, as his teammates and the coach, are firmly against any form of racism in stadiums. It’s something that concerns all of us," Carvajal explained.

He also expressed empathy for Vinicius, acknowledging the struggles the winger endures and affirming that they stand by him both on and off the pitch.

Vinicius told he's racist after social media post

In a surprising twist, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Vinicius Junior faced accusations of racism from fans following a social media post.

The Brazilian star shared a photo featuring himself, Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham to celebrate their partnership.

However, fans noticed that Fede Valverde was seemingly cropped out of the image, leading to a wave of accusations from some corners.

