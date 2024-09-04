Vinicius Junior has intimated that Spain should be stripped of the 2030 World Cup hosting rights

The 24-year-old made the controversial pronouncement on the basis of the country's racism record

Despite his claim, the Real Madrid winger believes that the majority of Spain is not racist

Vinicius Junior has sparked debate by suggesting that Spain could lose its right to host the historic 2030 FIFA World Cup if racism remains unchecked in the country.

Despite spending much of his career in Spain, Vinicius has expressed serious concerns about the nation’s readiness to welcome the world's biggest football tournament.

Vinicius Junior believes Spain should lose their 2030 World Cup hosting rights if the fight against racism does not improve. Photos by Glyn Kirk.

The Brazilian winger, who has been a standout performer for Real Madrid since his arrival in 2018, has endured repeated racist abuse from opposition fans.

According to Al Jazeera, in June, three individuals were jailed for racially abusing him during a match against Valencia, marking the first guilty verdict of its kind in Spain.

These incidents have cast a long shadow over Spanish football, raising questions about the country's ability to handle such a prestigious event as the World Cup.

Vinicius wants Spain to be 'stripped' of World Cup rights

In a candid interview with CNN, Vinicius addressed the broader issue of racism in Spain and made a bold statement regarding the 2030 World Cup.

"If the situation with racism in Spain does not improve before 2030, the World Cup would have to be moved to a different location," he stated, as cited by ESPN.

He emphasised the importance of Spain recognising the gravity of racial insults and urged the nation to evolve before hosting such a global event.

"I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the colour of their skin. We have a lot of room for evolution until 2030," Vini Jr added.

While his comments have sparked controversy, Vinicius was careful to clarify that he does not believe the majority of Spaniards are racist.

Who are the host nations for the 2030 World Cup?

The 2030 World Cup is set to be a landmark event, marking the centennial of the tournament.

For the first time, three countries—Spain, Morocco, and Portugal—will co-host the competition, making it the first World Cup hosted by nations from two different continents.

Additionally, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will hold special matches to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius accused of racism

In a surprising turn of events, YEN.com.gh previously reported that fans have accused Vinicius Junior of racism following a social media post.

Vini shared a photo featuring himself, Rodrygo de Goes, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham to celebrate their new partnership.

However, the Brazilian star seemingly cropped out Fede Valverde from the group photo, sparking accusations of racism from some fans.

