Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori has left the Italy camp after suffering an injury against France on Friday night.

The defender suffered the injury in complete freak fashion with Ousmane Dembele landing on his ankle after being tackled himself.

There was immediate concern from his Italy teammates who called for the physio to come onto the pitch.

No risks were taken by the medical staff as he was substituted, with the Italians winning 3-1 at the time.

Italy manager Lucas Spaletti tried alleviated concerns after the match.

“We need to assess Riccardo but with our staff, we’ve a good chance to have him back with us for the next game," he said.

However, he has now left the Italy camp to return to London to be assessed by the Arsenal medical staff.

Calafiori was a £33.7million signing from Bologna this summer.

The news will still be worrying for Arsenal ahead of their Premier League showdown with Tottenham immediately after the international break.

Source: AFP