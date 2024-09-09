Enzo Maresca has revealed the motive behind Chelsea's decision to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

The deal is an initial loan, with the Blues obligated to make it permanent next season. He will wear the number 19

Sancho could make his debut for Chelsea as soon as September 14 when the Blues face Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has explained why the club pursued Jadon Sancho, an unexpected loan signing from Manchester United, on transfer deadline day.

The acquisition raised eyebrows, but Maresca is confident that Sancho's qualities will benefit the team as they push for success this season.

Jadon Sancho completed a season-long loan move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea signed Sancho

Discussing the reasons behind the move, Maresca emphasized the winger's unique skill set, which Chelsea felt was necessary to elevate their attacking options.

“I’m very happy to have Sancho at Chelsea. He’s here because we value a player who excels in 1v1 situations,” the Italian manager explained, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Maresca further elaborated on the role Sancho will play, particularly highlighting his ability to unlock defences that employ a low-block strategy.

“He’s crucial in breaking down tight defences; we need him for that,” Maresca added.

What's next for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho endured a challenging period at Manchester United and now has the opportunity to revive his form at Stamford Bridge.

The England international, once valued at €85 million, will be eager to make an impact and demonstrate the talent that earned him a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young players.

Chelsea fans may not have to wait long to see their new recruit in action.

According to Sportsmole, Sancho could debut on September 14 in an away fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

With the team's emphasis on Sancho’s dribbling and ability to stretch defences, his arrival offers a fresh dimension to Chelsea’s tactical approach, which could prove decisive as they navigate the challenges of the Premier League.

Fans chide Sancho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United fans have heavily criticised Jadon Sancho for his farewell message following his transfer to Chelsea.

Fans pointed out that the 24-year-old quickly removed all Manchester United-related photos from his Instagram while keeping those from his Borussia Dortmund days.

Additionally, they noted that his farewell message to Dortmund supporters after a six-month loan spell was far more heartfelt and lengthy than the brief note he shared after leaving United.

Source: YEN.com.gh