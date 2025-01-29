Reason All Final League Phase Games in the Champions League Kick-off at 8pm
The 2024/25 Champions League has undergone a major format overhaul, introducing four additional teams and expanding the total number of matches from 125 to 189.
This marks the biggest transformation in Europe’s premier club competition since 2004.
Previously, the tournament featured eight groups of four, with the top two teams from each advancing to the round of 16.
However, the new ‘league phase’ sees all 36 teams play eight matches against different opponents, forming a single league table.
The top eight teams automatically qualify for the round of 16, while those ranked ninth to 24th will battle in a play-off for the remaining spots.
Unlike past seasons, teams finishing at the bottom will not drop into the Europa League.
To ensure fairness and prevent any competitive advantage, UEFA has scheduled all final league phase fixtures to kick off simultaneously at 8 PM GMT on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
This measure eliminates scenarios where teams could manipulate results based on earlier outcomes, maintaining the integrity of the competition.
