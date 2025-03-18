Former Black Stars midfielder Alfred Duncan has described becoming an Italian citizen as one of his 'greatest achievements'

The erstwhile Inter Milan player moved to Italy as a teenager and has spent his entire professional career there

Having retired from the national team since 2019, Duncan claims he has been approached by two Black Stars coaches to rescind his decision

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Alfred Duncan has described becoming an Italian citizen as one of the most significant milestones in his life.

Having spent his entire professional career in Italy, the 32-year-old midfielder has developed a deep connection with the country, making his decision to secure citizenship a natural step.

Alfred Duncan reckons that becoming an Italian citizen, considering his background, makes it one of his biggest milestones. Photos by @GhanaBlackstars/X and Tim de Waele/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Alfred Duncan speaks about becoming an Italian citizen

In an interview with Sporty FM, he shared the motivation behind this life-changing choice.

"For someone like me, who came from Africa, becoming an Italian citizen is one of the greatest achievements for me and my family.

"It [being an Italian citizen] makes movement within the European Union easy and gives an advantage over so many things."

Duncan's foray in Italy and form this season

Duncan's journey in Italian football has been extensive, featuring for clubs such as Inter Milan, Sassuolo, Fiorentina, and most recently, Venezia.

After overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him for most of the first half of the 2024/25 Serie A season, he has gradually regained match fitness.

Alfred Duncan has made 15 appearances for Venezia across all competitions this season. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Since his return, the midfield workhorse has made three appearances, accumulating 142 minutes on the pitch.

With Venezia locked in a fierce relegation battle, Duncan’s experience and composure will be crucial in helping the side navigate their fight for survival in the Italian top flight.

Turning down a Black Stars comeback

Beyond club football, the former Ghana international also revealed that he had the chance to return to the Black Stars but opted against it.

Alfred made his international debut in 2016 during an AFCON qualifier against Mozambique.

However, after just 10 caps, he stepped away from national team duties in 2019.

Speaking about his decision, he confirmed that Ghana’s last two head coaches attempted to bring him back, but he remained firm in his stance.

According to Ghanasoccernet, one of the key factors behind his refusal was a lack of respect shown to him by national team handlers and also the desire to spend more time with his family during international breaks—something he had longed for while representing Ghana.

Though he acknowledged that rejecting the call-up was not an easy choice, he prioritised personal stability over returning to the Black Stars setup.

While he continues to make an impact at club level, his international chapter has reached its conclusion.

Ex-Ghana U20 acquires Italian citizenship

In a similar report, YEN.com.gh stated that former Black Satellites midfielder Moses Odjer has officially acquired Italian citizenship after spending over a decade in Europe.

The ex-Ghana U20 star, who played a key role in the Black Satellites' third-place finish at the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey, has built his career in Italy, featuring for clubs such as Salernitana and Palermo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh