Former Brazil international and ex-Real Madrid captain Marcelo has named his pick for this year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

France Football unveiled the nominees for the prestigious individual award last week.

Several Real Madrid stars made the 30-player shortlist following their impressive 2023-24 season.

Los Blancos claimed the UEFA Champions League title, edged out Barcelona to win La Liga, and also secured the Supercopa de España earlier this year.

The White Angels added the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the current campaign.

Seven Real Madrid players were included in the Ballon d'Or shortlist, with names like Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, and Antonio Rudiger featuring prominently.

Retired midfielder Toni Kroos also earned a spot on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Marcelo has predicted that Vinicius Jr. will take home the award at the ceremony on October 28.

As reported by MadridXtra, he said:

“Ballon d’Or? I think they will definitely give it to Vinícius Jr. Carvajal, Bellingham, Kroos played very well too,” as seen in sportskeeda.

Vinicius Jr. is a leading contender for the award but faces strong competition from Manchester City's Rodri.

While Vini Jr. was nearly unstoppable at the club level, his run at the 2024 Copa America didn't go as smoothly.

Despite netting two goals, the 24-year-old couldn't replicate his club form in the South American championship, where Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, key players like Manchester City's creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool's prolific forward Mohamed Salah, and Real Madrid's rising star Rodrygo were among the surprise absentees.

