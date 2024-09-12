Growing up, Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo confessed that he had two players he deeply admired and idolised

Despite the influence of legends like Diego Maradona and Pele, Ronaldo mentioned Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario as his idols

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joked that he has won more awards than his two football role models

Cristiano Ronaldo previously named the two footballers he admired during his youthful days.

Often compared to his long-standing rival Lionel Messi, both players have reshaped football with their extraordinary achievements.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and football's all-time top scorer, has inspired a new generation of talents like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Endrick, Bukayo Saka, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Yet, the former Real Madrid and Juventus icon had two idols he looked up to as he rose through the ranks.

Ronaldo names his two football role models

Ronaldo said that he grew up watching Brazilian legends Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho, both of whom won the 2002 World Cup and claimed three Ballon d'Ors between them.

While acknowledging that he has more individual awards than the two, he conceded that they have something he likely never will—the World Cup.

"I don’t like comparisons," Ronaldo told ESPN Brasil via the Sun. "I prefer to say that both Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho left their legacy and made history.

"By the numbers, I’ve won more individual titles than they did, but they have World Cups.

"I have great respect for them. I grew up watching them play. Debating who’s the best or who’s second isn’t what matters most."

Ronaldo, who trails only Lionel Messi in Ballon d'Or wins, now plays in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr and has been left off the France Football shortlist for the last two years.

