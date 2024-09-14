Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his scorching form since the start of the season against Brentford

He bagged two goals in the opening 30 minutes, taking his tally to an eyewatering nine goals in as many games played

At this rate, the 24-year-old is on course to win the top scorer prize in the Premier League for the third consecutive season

Erling Haaland once again cemented his place in Premier League history, delivering a stellar performance upon the return of club football following the September international break.

The Manchester City forward picked up where he left off, netting twice against Brentford to further extend his remarkable form.

Erling Haaland unleashed a powerful drive to double his tally and turn the tide in favour of Manchester City in their Premier League tie against Brentford. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside.

Haaland nets brace against Brentford

Despite City falling behind just 25 seconds into the match, Haaland brought them level in the 19th minute.

Shortly after, he completed the turnaround, scoring his second just after the half-hour mark, talkSPORT reports.

Haaland enters history books with brace

His brace took his season tally to an astonishing nine goals in just four matches, a feat that underscores his prolific goal-scoring ability.

According to Squawka, Haaland became the first player in Premier League history to score nine goals in the opening four games of a single season.

This milestone reflects the incredible consistency of the Norwegian striker, who has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the English top flight.

Haaland poised to win another Golden Boot

Haaland's ability to find space, his clinical finishing, and his physical presence make him a nightmare for defenders.

His quick movement off the ball and instinctive positioning allow him to capitalize on opportunities, and his understanding of City's creative midfielders ensures he’s always at the right place to finish off attacking moves.

After winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his first two seasons, the former Borussia Dortmund marksman shows no signs of slowing down.

If he remains injury-free and continues his blistering form, Haaland is well on track to claim another top-scorer title, adding to his already impressive legacy.

Haaland matches 20-year-old record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland hit another milestone by matching a 20-year-old record with a stunning hat-trick against West Ham.

His treble made him the first player since Paul Jewell in the 1994-95 season to net a hat-trick in two of a team's first three Premier League matches.

