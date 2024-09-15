Sam Johnson has offered guidance to young Ghanaian footballers, encouraging them to value financial gains over the pursuit of stardom

The former Ghana star believes it's better to play in lesser-known European leagues and earn good money than the other way around

The retired versatile player played in leagues across Greece, Belgium, and Turkey, including for top clubs like Anderlecht and Fenerbahçe

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has advised young Ghanaian footballers to prioritise financial stability over seeking fame in high-profile European leagues.

Having played in the Turkish Super League, Johnson believes players should focus on their financial well-being when making career choices.

Real Reason Ghanaian footballers should choose wealth over fame

The ex-Hearts of Oak star urged aspiring footballers to secure lucrative deals, even if it means playing in lesser-known leagues such as the Saudi Arabian or Bangladesh leagues.

"If you land a lucrative offer from a league like Saudi Arabia but turn it down because it's not well-known, while chasing a top European league, you might retire and return home with little to show for it," Johnson told YEN.com.gh.

"For me, I don't mind if a Ghanaian player goes to the Bangladesh league, as long as he's well-paid. In the end, if he retires with a big name but no money, people won’t respect him."

Johnson emphasised that financial success plays a crucial role in earning respect and recognition, not just in football but also in society.

He noted that in today’s football community, wealth often trumps experience, with younger, financially secure players receiving more respect than their senior counterparts who may lack financial stability.

"Many have made a name in this country, but without money, they are not respected." Johnson added.

"Look at how we honour our football legends—what kind of respect do we give them? If they are rich, they’re respected. Even junior players are respected more than seniors now because they have money."

The retired versatile player, who played in leagues across Greece, Belgium, and Turkey, including for top clubs like Anderlecht and Fenerbahçe, shared his own perspective based on his diverse career experiences.

Fatau Dauda urges local stars to invest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's national goalkeeping coach, Fatau Dauda, has urged Ghana Premier League (GPL) players to invest in their life beyond football.

During the former Enyimba goalkeeper's playing days in Ghana's top flight, he stated that he successfully built four houses with his signing-on bonus from a Ghana Premier League club.

Dauda, who also turned for South African giants Orlando Pirates, shared advice with current GPL players, urging them to prioritise investing and saving for the future.

