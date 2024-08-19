Ghana goalkeepers' coach Fatau Dauda has disclosed that he built four houses while plying his trade in the Ghana Premier League

The ex-Black Stars custodian shared this experience to motivate young players to invest wisely while they are still actively playing

Dauda's career included playing for Ashanti Gold, Orlando Pirates, Chippa United, Enyimba, Legon Cities, and Okwahu United

Ghana's national team goalkeepers coach, Fatau Dauda, has advised players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to start investing and saving for their future beyond football.

Dauda earned 26 caps for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2015, including appearances in the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Black Stars Coach Urges GPL Players to Invest and Save for Life After Football

The former Enyimba goalkeeper spent eight years with ex-Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold SC from 2006 to 2013 before returning for a second stint from 2014 to 2016, per Pulse Ghana.

During his playing days in Ghana's top flight, Dauda successfully built four houses with his signing-on bonus from the Miners.

The ex-Orlando Pirates safest pair of hands, who enjoyed a fruitful career both locally and internationally, shared advice with current GPL players, urging them to prioritise investing and saving for the future.

He exclusively told YEN.com.gh:

"I was still playing in the Ghana Premier League when i built my first house. I actually built four houses. I also bought built a four-bedroom house after AFCON 2008.

"I know it's not easy but i believe the players in the GPL should start saving and investing.

"They don't have to wait till they retire. If a player is at the age of 35 in football, your career is almost over. So this is the time to start investing and planning towards the future. hey shouldn't wait till the've hanged their boots.

Dauda also opened up about the pivotal advice he received from Coach David Duncan, which shaped his career path in coaching.

Dauda, who had already completed his License D coaching certification in 2022, explained that Duncan advised him to focus on becoming a specialised goalkeepers' coach rather than pursuing a broader coaching role.

"I have to thank coach Duncan, he played a role in where I am today," Dauda added.

"He encouraged me to focus on coaching goalkeepers even though i wanted to become the main coach, and the rest they say is history.

Taking this advice to heart, Dauda shifted his attention to enhancing his knowledge in goalkeeper coaching.

He decided to pursue online courses to deepen his expertise in this specialised area, setting aside his initial plans to advance in general coaching.

"I did so many online courses about goalkpeers coaching to get to where i am now," Dauda remarked.

"I know learning on the job makes you a good coach.

Dauda emphasised the importance of discipline and hard work, noting that with the right mindset, players in the GPL can secure their financial stability.

He highlighted that planning for life after football is crucial, ensuring that players can transition smoothly into retirement without financial stress.

"Now is the time for players to prioritize saving and investing for their future," Dauda said.

"I understand the challenges they face, but planning must start now. With discipline, they can explore meaningful careers such as coaching, scouting, or video analysis, among other opportunities."

What's next for Fatau Dauda?

In October 2023, Dauda took on a significant role as the goalkeeper trainer for the Sudanese national team, working alongside his compatriots Kwesi Appiah and Ignatius Osei-Fosu, per GhanaSoccernet.

However, he has since stepped down from this position after being appointed as a member of the new Ghana Black Stars coaching staff under Otto Addo.

Dauda’s coaching experience includes roles with the Right to Dream Academy and the Ghana U-20 team. Throughout his playing career, he represented clubs such as Okwahu United, AshantiGold, Chippa United, Enyimba, Orlando Pirates, and Legon Cities.

He was part of the Ghana national team for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, served as the first-choice goalkeeper during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, and played as the main goalkeeper for Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Dauda, alongside Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, is expected to guide Ghana to qualify for next year's AFCON in Morocco and the 2026 World Cup.

