Video Shows How Mohammed Kudus Humiliated Fulham Player With Filthy Nutmeg
- Mohammed Kudus was at his very best yet again for West Ham when they travelled to Craven Cottage to lock horns against Fulham
- The Ghanaian whizz kid left fans and opponents alike in awe as he pulled off a spectacular dribble in the game
- Kudus has netted 14 goals and provided seven assists in his 50 appearances for the Hammers since he joined last season
Mohammed Kudus has left fans and opponents alike in awe as he executed a breathtaking nutmeg on a Fulham player on Sunday afternoon.
The standout moment happened in the second half at Craven Cottage, as West Ham United faced off against the Cottagers.
With a defender tightly marking him, the Ghanaian star effortlessly displayed his exceptional footwork, leaving onlookers in awe.
In a video shared on social media, Kudus proved he is indeed one of the best dribblers currently in the game as he cheekily nutmegged Antonee Robinson.
It was a move straight out of the legendary Messi's textbook, but the Englishman eventually fouled him when he tried to twist and turn him again.
The away stand burst into cheers and applause as fans marvelled at the extraordinary display of skill.
Kudus reaches new milestone at West Ham
According to Ghanasoccernet, Kudus has now made 50 appearances for West Ham United, following his involvement in the 1-1 draw against Fulham.
The 24-year-old midfielder, who joined from Ajax last summer, played the full match as the Hammers secured a point at Craven Cottage.
During his time at West Ham, Kudus has netted 14 goals and provided seven assists, solidifying his role as a key player.
He has featured in all four Premier League matches this season, underscoring his importance at the London Stadium.
Man United fan begs club to sign Kudus
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Manchester United fan named Naheem has gone viral on TikTok for his passionate plea to sign Mohammed Kudus.
In the video, Naheem expressed his admiration for Kudus' exceptional skill and urged United to secure the talented player during the summer transfer window.
His stunning overhead kick against the Premier League champions on the final day of the 2023/24 season had left many in awe.
